Short Interest in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Drops By 6.0%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 351,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after buying an additional 954,860 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 46.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,645,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,240,000 after acquiring an additional 522,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $7,820,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Green Dot by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Trading Up 0.5 %

GDOT opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $30.29.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.44 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

