Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Declines By 7.8%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $267.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.14%. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,467 shares of company stock worth $274,013 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FULT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

