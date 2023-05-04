Short Interest in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Decreases By 5.9%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.7 days.

Foghorn Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $266.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 97.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,078,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 533,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.