Short Interest in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Decreases By 6.6%

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 12,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.9 %

Several analysts have issued reports on FND shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.47.

Shares of FND stock opened at $97.55 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

