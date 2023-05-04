Short Interest in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Drops By 7.5%

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,799. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $97.62 million during the quarter.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

