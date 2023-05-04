Short Interest in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Declines By 6.4%

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $290,525 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Cognex alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cognex by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Cognex by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognex Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

CGNX stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.