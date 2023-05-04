Short Interest in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Drops By 6.3%

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 212,374 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,790,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

