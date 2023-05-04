Short Interest in Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Declines By 6.5%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,478,600 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 3,719,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 178.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Air Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

ACDVF stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.93.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

