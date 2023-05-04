Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Shares Up 22.5%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 22.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$77.27 and last traded at C$77.26. Approximately 1,466,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,969,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.05.

Shopify Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shopify

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.54, for a total transaction of C$140,136.06. In related news, Director Fidji Simo sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.54, for a total value of C$28,254.22. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.54, for a total transaction of C$140,136.06. Insiders have sold a total of 4,194 shares of company stock valued at $170,300 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

