Shelley Webb Sells 2,082 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $62,543.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shelley Webb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46.

On Friday, March 3rd, Shelley Webb sold 582 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $17,483.28.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06.

PagerDuty Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PD traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,171. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $35.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.89 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. On average, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

