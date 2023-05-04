Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $12.61 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 2.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IQVIA by 1,170.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,263 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IQVIA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in IQVIA by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,437,000 after purchasing an additional 358,840 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.66. The stock had a trading volume of 670,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,453. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

