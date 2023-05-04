SFL (NYSE:SFL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.71

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 266969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFL. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SFL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SFL Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

SFL Increases Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). SFL had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SFL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SFL during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in SFL by 3,760.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 433,913 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

