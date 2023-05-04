Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Service Co. International also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.37. 380,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,027. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,353,000 after purchasing an additional 448,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,387,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

