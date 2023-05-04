SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.96.

S has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Westpark Capital raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,682,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $223,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,682,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,247. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

