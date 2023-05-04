Secret Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, Secret has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $16.58 million and $1,929.67 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00558359 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,366.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

