Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Up 4.6%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.70. 411,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 343,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -306.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.