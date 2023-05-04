Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEBGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Seaboard Stock Down 4.1 %

SEB opened at $3,823.27 on Friday. Seaboard has a one year low of $3,295.00 and a one year high of $4,296.77.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

