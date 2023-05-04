Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.33. 222,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $114.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,283 over the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.