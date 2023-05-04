Scotiabank Cuts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$8.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CS. TD Securities raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Capstone Copper from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.33.

Shares of TSE:CS traded down C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.19. 1,346,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.39.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. Capstone Copper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of C$491.63 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.3171717 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

