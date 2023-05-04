Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 30th

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

NYSE:STNG opened at $47.60 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

