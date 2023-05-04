Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,997,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,374,000 after purchasing an additional 735,200 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.48 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

