Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $47.44 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

