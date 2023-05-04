Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

