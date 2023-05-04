Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 289,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,731. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

