SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.55-12.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.686-2.726 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.88. The stock had a trading volume of 409,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,425. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.05.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised SBA Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $327.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

