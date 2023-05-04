Saybrook Capital NC Purchases New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Saybrook Capital NC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Boston Partners raised its position in Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 549.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 2.8 %

ALL traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,368. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

