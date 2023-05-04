Sapphire (SAPP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.56 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $35.56 million and $3,080.53 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,901.15 or 0.06544260 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00037955 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,322,946,835 coins and its circulating supply is 1,304,242,212 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

