Sanford C. Bernstein Trims General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Target Price to $245.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $251.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.4 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $210.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.