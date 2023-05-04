Sanford Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.