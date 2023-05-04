Saia’s (SAIA) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 92 Resources

92 Resources reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $295.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.60.

Insider Activity at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.