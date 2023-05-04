Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

SAGE opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 94,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.