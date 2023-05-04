Safe Price Reaches $8.65 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Safe has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $180.22 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $8.65 or 0.00029775 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00139106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00060163 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00038236 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 9.7435338 USD and is up 13.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

