Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 431,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 292,939 shares.The stock last traded at $36.64 and had previously closed at $37.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ryerson by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 113,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after buying an additional 140,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

