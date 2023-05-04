Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ryder System by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ryder System by 42.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of R stock opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.99. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on R. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

