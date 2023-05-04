Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.
RYAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Insider Activity
In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 208,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,123,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,673,718.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,171 shares of company stock worth $3,145,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00.
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
See Also
