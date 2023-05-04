RXO (NYSE:RXO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXO Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RXO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.39. 415,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.29. RXO has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get RXO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RXO. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RXO Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $25,891,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $20,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $16,775,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $15,584,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $14,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.