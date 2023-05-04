Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 491,948 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,902,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 491,948 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Micron Technology worth $145,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $50,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,295,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,863,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,530,800. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.