Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,051 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,051 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Booking worth $114,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,280,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Booking by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 176,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,161,000 after purchasing an additional 87,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 619.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 67,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,708.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking Stock Performance

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking stock traded down $29.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,616.73. The company had a trading volume of 169,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,472. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,731.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,578.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,272.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

