Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Humana worth $164,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $526.50. 168,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.98. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

