Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $249.84 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,002,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Charles Schwab worth $249,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.9 %

SCHW stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $46.66. 16,880,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,401,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 555,896 shares worth $44,536,762. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.