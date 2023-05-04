Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $175.91 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Simon Property Group worth $175,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.71. The stock had a trading volume of 648,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.