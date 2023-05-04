Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 886,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $149,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after acquiring an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,064,000 after acquiring an additional 442,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,639,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,451,000 after acquiring an additional 244,472 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.46. The company had a trading volume of 535,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,049. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $219.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

