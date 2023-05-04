Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,830 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Zoetis worth $138,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.09. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $183.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

