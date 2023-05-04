Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,586,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,234,000. Meta Platforms comprises 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,732,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,428,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,728,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,258,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.09. 8,432,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,049,602. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $244.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

