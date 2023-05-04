Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 113,471 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 718,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 113,471 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $190,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,830. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

