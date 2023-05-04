Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $6.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.01. The stock had a trading volume of 356,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,974. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.16.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $239,552,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,762,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Royal Gold by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 210,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 151,670 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

