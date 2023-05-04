Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $67.08, but opened at $73.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $71.47, with a volume of 1,855,589 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.50. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.44.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

