Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.40-4.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,077,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,855. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.50. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $238,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $235,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

