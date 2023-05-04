Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.40-4.80 EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.23.
Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,077,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,855. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $238,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $235,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
