Royal Bank of Canada Raises Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $83.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

