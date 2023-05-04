Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.99. 1,428,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44.

Insider Activity

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

